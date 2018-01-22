Firefighters battle blaze that destroyed 3 sheds in Pooler

Pooler firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings.

The blaze started in an old garage around noon Sunday on Hideaway Point Road, just off Quacco Road. When fire crews arrived, they found three sheds on fire. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to several nearby mobile homes.

Red Cross volunteers were called to assist a family of three that live in the home. They say the fire displaced two adults and one child.

The Garden City and Port Wentworth fire departments, as well as Georgia Forestry crews, helped fight the blaze. At one time, more than 30 people were on scene working to help contain the flames.

No one was injured but the buildings behind the home are a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.