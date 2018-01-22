Some Walthourville residents want answers for days with no water

WTOC received multiple messages over the weekend from some residents in Walthourville who said they had not had water for about three days.

Since then, we’ve learned the water was restored on Sunday afternoon.

WTOC reached out to the city's public works director, but he has not yet responded to our call.

So far, there has been no official word on what caused the water outage. As soon as we hear from Walthourville officials, we will update this story. Bookmark this page for a quick way to check back for updates.

