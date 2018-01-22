Tormenta FC to be named founding member of new USL division

Tormenta FC will be announced as the first official team in the new United Soccer League - Division 3.

The USL vice president said on a radio show/podcast, Soccer Down Here, that Tormenta will be a founding member of the league.

The official unveiling will be on Thursday and you can watch the news conference live on D3’s official Facebook page.

Excited to be a part the movement sweeping our country. Great things await, y’all! https://t.co/EdRL6kwIaT — @TormentaFC (@Tormenta_FC) January 22, 2018

Team President Darin Van Tassell announced earlier last year the organization would explore the option of moving from the top amateur league in the United States, the Premier Development League, to the newly founded USL-D3. Van Tassell stated at a downtown event in Statesboro that the team needed to accomplish a few goals and make a few changes to make the move a possibility. The organization’s own stadium is one of the top goals.

Tormenta currently plays its home games at Erk Russell Athletic Park on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

The stadium site is planned for Old Register Road near The Clubhouse and would seat 5,000 people, with the possibility of expanding up to 10,000, according to USLD3.com.

The league is set to begin sometime in 2019.

