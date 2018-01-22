Military community reacts as government shutdown affects Ft. Stewart

Eyes from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry watch Capital Hill as national leaders hammer out an end to the government shutdown, with those in the military taking a particular interest.

No matter their political views, they see both sides as wrong for not working together sooner.

"So the military, not just my son, are fighting for us to have our freedom...and the government can't get along?" asked Stanford Martin, a parent of a military servicemember. "They can't make it work??"

A Fort Stewart spokesman says essential elements on post continue to operate and things like dining halls and gyms remain open. Training continues as units prepare to deploy. Soldiers and veterans alike wait to see if the shutdown costs them their next payroll or benefits check. They keep working, but with frustration.

"They're just looking at a small circle and they need to look at the big picture and see exactly who this is affecting and why," said Stephen Davies, a veteran.

Both say they don't like seeing the military caught in the middle of a political fight, no matter how short it may be.

Many soldiers have been watching the calendar as the next pay period approaches, wondering what would happen to salaries. In communities like Hinesville and Fort Stewart, nearly every civilian family sees some sort of impact from the military base and its soldiers.

Fort Stewart carried on with most of its missions on Monday but were forced to furlough a large number of employees. Soldiers continued to train even with finances up in the air. Davies says he is frustrated and feels as though the politicians are taking the troops for granted.

"Stop...acting stupid and childish per se and let's get over this and get back to doing what we're supposed to," said Davies.

Thousands of troops here are getting ready to deploy later this spring.

