Chatham County Sheriff's Office preparing to help new, understaffed county police

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is preparing plans to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county while the new Chatham County Police Department recruits more officers.

"Well, yes a little bit it was unexpected, but we're working through it," said Chief Deputy Billy Freeman with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Chatham County asked the sheriff's office for help with patrols last week since the police department currently has 44 of its intended 120 officers on the force. With less than two weeks before the Feb. 1 launch of the Chatham County Police Department, the sheriff's office is working quickly to develop a plan.

Freeman said the county has asked for particular help patrolling the west side of Chatham County, but their plan mixes deputies and officers together in all the beats.

"I think it'll be seamless," Freeman said. "I mean, they're going to see the sheriff's cars out there. We're driving our own cars out there and the county police will have theirs. I think it'll go well. We're going to have some glitches, and we'll work through it."

The sheriff's office has never needed to provide specialized services, like detectives, but Freeman said that shouldn't matter. He said the county only asked deputies to help with patrol.

"It's putting people out there so they can give service when there's a request for it," Freeman said. "Detective office and all that, I don't know exactly how the county's got that set up. That's not what we were asked to do. We were asked to help with patrol."

Freeman said those patrols will require at least 28 deputies, possibly more, and will remove them from their normal jobs.

"It's going to put a bind on us in some areas, but I mean, we'll work through it," he said. "It's only going to be for a short period of time, maybe 60 to 90 days at the most."

County commissioners previously stated they plan to rely on outside help for at least three to four months.

That help will come at a cost.

"Well, obviously, they're going to have to reimburse us for the overtime," Freeman said.

Regardless of the short timeline to get a plan together and the adjustments needed to make the plan work, Freeman said the sheriff's office will work to provide protection for all county citizens.

"People don't really care what color uniform you wear as long as you get the service when they call," he said. "They don't care if it's blue, brown or black. They don't care. They just want the service, and that's what we intend to provide."

Freeman said the sheriff's office will present it's final plan to county commissioners on Friday. Chatham County's public information officer said Monday the county is still exploring all of its options for help and will make a final decision on Friday.

