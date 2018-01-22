Downtown workers prepare for new City of Savannah parking plan

The City of Savannah began implementing new changes to its downtown parking services on Monday.

In addition to requiring drivers to pay to park until 8 p.m., the city is also extending its enforcement times to include Saturday.

However, the implementation of the new parking rules has upset those who work at some of downtown Savannah's restaurants. The assistant manager of Garibaldi's says some of his employees are considering quitting because they don't know how they're going to pay for it.

He says that downtown employees can purchase permits, but they're only available in the garages. Some of the more preferred garages have a waiting list of up to one year. The permits can cost anywhere from a hundred to a hundred and eighty dollars a month.

The assistant manager says some of his employees are parking further away, and he's concerned about their safety.

"Walking outside the city limits to park in dangerous neighborhoods with lots of cash...I mean, they’re walking targets," said Brett Pierre, the assistant general manager of Garibaldi's. "I mean, it makes me wonder if the city is more worried about extra money in their pockets or the well-being of our citizens.”

The city says the purpose behind the new parking changes is to simplify parking downtown.To help make the paying process more smooth, the city has rolled out a new app called Park Savannah, where users can pay on the app rather than at a machine.

“I think this will help a lot because I have one class at Hayman [Hall] and I have to use 20 quarters every day just to park there," said SCAD student Sam Lotko, who isn't thrilled about the city extending the enforcement times but says she does see a silver lining. "Lugging that around is really annoying. So having the app and stuff like that will help.”

The city is working to establish new parking zones where drivers can expect to pay around one or two dollars per hour, depending on the zone.

Stay with WTOC as we continue to follow this story in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.