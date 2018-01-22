Winter weather won't necessarily get rid of pesky bugs

Two out of the first three weeks of the new year brought with it below-freezing temperatures, but is that enough to kill off mosquitos and other pesky bugs?

Monday, we checked in with Chatham County's Mosquito Control office, and the short answer to that question is, unfortunately, not necessarily.

"To be perfectly honest, it really doesn't make that much difference. Most of the mosquitos that we have in this area are going to over-winter in an egg state anyway. In an egg state, the cold temperatures aren't going to bother them at all," said Jeff Heusel, Director, Chatham County Mosquito Control.

Heusel would like to say the cold weather, snow, and ice put an end to our mosquito problems, but he can't.

"Honestly, it really is a matter of what kind of rainfall we get, what the temperatures are going forward into the spring. All of those factors really have a lot more to do with it than what's happened in the last month or so," Heusel said. Once they're in an egg-state, mosquitos are extremely hearty. You'd probably have to have sub-freezing temperatures really for extended periods to even affect the eggs, in my opinion."

Heusel says he doesn't anticipate any significant impact on the sand gnat population either. Looking forward to warmer months, the office is getting all of their gear in order and keeping an eye on traps planted all around the county to monitor any potential diseases in the insects.

According to the director, the rule of thumb for the first significant hatch-offs is when the water temperatures of the saltwater swamp areas hit a consistent 70 degrees.

