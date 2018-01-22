Former SSU head coach Wilks named Arizona Cardinals new coach

Former Savannah State head football coach Steve Wilks reached another milestone in his continued climb through the coaching ranks Monday, when he was named the new head coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

Wilks spent one season as Savannah State's head coach, leading the Tigers to a 5-6 record in 1999. Wilks was the Tigers' defensive coordinator during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Appalachian State alum spent last season as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers' ranked 7th in total defense under Wilks, and reached the playoffs as a wild card.

Wilks takes over a Cardinals team that finished the 2017 season with an 8-8 record, and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

"This is not really a rebuild, this is a retool," Wilks told the team's official website Monday. "We have the culture of winning here. We just have to be able to sustain it. It's all about trying to get to the next level, and the consistency you need to get to the next level."