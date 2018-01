Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a moped and a car collided at Middleground Road and Shawnee Street, Monday night.

Police say the driver of the moped suffered some broken bones but is expected to recover.

At this time, Shawnee Street is closed. Police are urging drivers to slow down as they cross the intersection.

The road should be back open soon.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.