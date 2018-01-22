Large Great White spotted off coast of St. Simons Island

Local boater Jason Wilson spotted a large Great White off the coast of St. Simons Island Monday morning.

The shark isn't tagged, but OCEARCH was tagged in Wilson's tweet.

So far, we've got Mary Lee, Hilton, and now this one which is TBD if seen again and tagged.

You can track sharks in the area by clicking here.

See the video below:

