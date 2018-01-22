McClanahan leads Tigers to 4th straight win

Dexter McClanahan was feeling it early and often for Savannah State Monday night.

The senior guard netted 37 points on 7-13 shooting from behind the arc in the Tigers' 104-99 overtime win over Norfolk State.

McClanahan scored 24 points in the first half, and the Tigers held off the Spartans for another key MEAC win. Four other Tigers scored 14 points in the win.

Savannah State improves to 8-13 overall, but to 5-1 in MEAC play.

NORFOLK STATE 78, SAVANNAH STATE 58 (Women)

The Tigers seemed on their way to their first MEAC win, but a large run from Norfolk State ended any thoughts of that.

SSU led 39-29 with 9:32 left in the third quarter, and still held a three-point lead headed to the fourth. In that final 10 minutes, the Spartans outscored the Tigers 29-6.

Kaylee Allen had a career-high 24 points and six steals off the bench to lead the Tigers. Henaiya Moton added 10 points and two assists in the loss.

SSU falls to 2-15 overall, and to 0-6 in MEAC play.

