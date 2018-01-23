General McIntosh Blvd. reopens after 3 years under construction

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Savannah Fire crews have launched an investigation at The Marshall House on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's new interim police chief Mark Revenew's first official day with the department was Tuesday.More >>
The City of Savannah will open all lanes of General McIntosh Boulevard and activate new traffic signals on Tuesday, Jan. 23.More >>
Citizens of South Carolina will soon find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.More >>
