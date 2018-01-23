General McIntosh Blvd. set to open Tuesday

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The City of Savannah will open all lanes of General McIntosh Boulevard and activate new traffic signals on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

General McIntosh Blvd. has been closed since February 2015 while the city raised the elevation of General McIntosh and President Street between 5-8 feet to alleviate street flooding. The City also reconfigured the intersections and installed new traffic signals at Randolph and President streets. These traffic lights have been up and flashing since last week.

Drivers need to pay close attention to what's going on if traveling in this area on Tuesday.

"We're under budget on this project. Schedule, we've prolonged the schedule a little bit as we've gone through the project. We added on new things that weren't apart of the original contract. We've been able to work through all those things and stay under budget." Said Zack Hoffman, Administrator – Capital Improvement Projects.

City officials say these infrastructure improvements are necessary for future development of the properties in that area.

