GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle in Chatham Co.

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle near S Robinhood Drive, located between La Roche Avenue and Skidaway Road in Chatham County.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle near S Robinhood Drive, located between La Roche Avenue and Skidaway Road in Chatham County.More >>
A weekend fire at a mobile home in Wayne County has been ruled an arson.More >>
A weekend fire at a mobile home in Wayne County has been ruled an arson.More >>
A crash Tuesday morning on Highway 17 in Hardeeville sent three people to the hospital.More >>
A crash Tuesday morning on Highway 17 in Hardeeville sent three people to the hospital.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a moped and a car collided at Middleground Road and Shawnee Street, Monday night.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a moped and a car collided at Middleground Road and Shawnee Street, Monday night.More >>
The City of Savannah will open all lanes of General McIntosh Boulevard and activate new traffic signals on Tuesday, Jan. 23.More >>
The City of Savannah will open all lanes of General McIntosh Boulevard and activate new traffic signals on Tuesday, Jan. 23.More >>