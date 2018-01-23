GBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle in Savannah

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Marian Circle near S Robinhood Drive, located between La Roche Avenue and Skidaway Road in Savannah.

Authorities have confirmed an officer and a suspect were shot. The officer was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment and is said to be in good condition. The suspect, however, was critically wounded.

Several residents in the area tell us they heard multiple shots fired and then chaos ensued.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Mark Revenew says it all started just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning as Metro Police were being assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in serving a search warrant for a suspect in a homicide that happened around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Hudson Street that left a 24-year-old man dead.

“They located the suspect and he initiated gunfire towards officers and the officers returned gunfire. We do have one of our sergeants that was shot several times. He appears to be in good condition - we’re attending to him at Memorial Hospital. The suspect was critically injured and that’s about all I can say at this time, other than we are turning it over to GBI, we are following our standard officer-involved shooting protocol, GBI will be handling the investigation. We will certainly have a press conference at Headquarters sometime before lunch, but that’s all I can say at this point,” Chief Revenew said.

Heavy police presence can be expected in the area at this time. Marian Circle has been cordoned off at S Robinhood Drive. Police ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

WTOC is currently at the scene waiting for SCMPD's public information officer to arrive and give an official statement about the situation that took place. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

