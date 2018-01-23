UPDATE: Police confirm officer, suspect shot on Marian Circle in Savannah

Police have responded to a situation around Marian Circle, located between La Roche Avenue and Skidaway Road in Savannah.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a moped and a car collided at Middleground Road and Shawnee Street, Monday night.More >>
The City of Savannah will open all lanes of General McIntosh Boulevard and activate new traffic signals on Tuesday, Jan. 23.More >>
Local boater Jason Wilson spotted a large Great White off the coast of St. Simons Island Monday morning.More >>
Dexter McClanahan was feeling it early and often for Savannah State Monday night, scoring 37 points in the Tigers' overtime win.More >>
