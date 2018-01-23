Don't be a Victim: IRS Phone Scam

It’s tax time, and criminals are once again looking to take advantage of it.

In this week’s “Don’t be a Victim” report, a familiar scam that has cost victims more than $23 million over the years is once again being reported in our area.

“I think with tax time, people might be thinking they are going to be hearing from the IRS, but the IRS is not going to call you,” said Effingham County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Gena Bilbo.

ESCO has already received several complaints from people who have been called by someone claiming to be with the IRS, but who is really a scammer.

“They call you and tell you that you owe a back-tax bill from maybe 2015 or a year or two back and that there is going to be a warrant issued for your arrest and deputies could show up at your door,” Bilbo said.

Here’s what you need to know that so that you don’t become a victim:

IRS will first generally send you a bill if you owe taxes

IRS will not call to demand immediate payment

IRS will not demand payment without giving opportunity to question or appeal

IRS will not ask for credit or debit cards over the phone

IRS will not threaten to bring police or have you arrested

Trying to pressure you is one of the ways these scammers often fool people whether by this scam or with others.

“Pressure is huge. They tell you deputies are on the way to your house or your grandson is stuck in with criminals and he might not get out tonight unless you do this right away. Everything is pressure, pressure, pressure. They are trying to get you to make that quick decision without thinking it, though. The fact of the matter is that we will never call and ask for money, the IRS is never going to call and ask for money. Anything official, they are never going to ask you to put on a green dot card,” Bilbo said.

Don’t be a victim! Click here for more information from the IRS on how to avoid these scam phone calls.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.