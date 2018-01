A crash Tuesday morning on Highway 17 in Hardeeville sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Highway 17 and Interstate 95 overpass.

Hardeeville police and Hardeeville fire responded. They say the crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV. Three people had to be transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

