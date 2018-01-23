Jesup mobile home fire ruled arson; reward offered for information

A weekend fire at a mobile home in Wayne County has been ruled an arson.

The fire happened at a residence on Womack Road in Jesup Saturday. It started in the master bedroom and destroyed the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. A mother and her two children were displaced.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is asking anyone with information to call investigators. A reward up to $10,000 is being offered.

