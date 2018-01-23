Hancock Day School participates in National Reading Day

The Sandfly Women Business Owner's Coalition took time out of their day Tuesday to read to students at Hancock Day School for National Reading Day.

The annual event is held across the nation and is a way to celebrate and encourage children to read.

One member of the Sandfly Women Business Owner's Coalition says they chose this day to help kids get back to reading.

"We wanted to give back to the children in our community," said Dr. Angela Canfield, Owner, Sandfly Family Dental. "We decided that National Reading Day was important. With all the technology we have nowadays and being on the computers and TV, that getting back to reading books was important, so that's why we're here to read to the kids."

The book Dr. Angela chose to read was 'You Think It's Easy Being a Tooth Fairy.'

