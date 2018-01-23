Effingham Co. girl with Down Syndrome now recognized for basketball skills

Sometimes a game can mean more than the final score.

Kristen Fears was the manager for the Effingham County Middle School girls’ basketball team last year. A job the coach says she did with pride.

Kristen also has Down Syndrome. But that means nothing to the squad.

This year, Kristen became an “official” member of the team. She participated in every practice and assisted any way she could on the bench.

Effingham County coach Kelly Rahn said Kristen still held the position of manager but was included on the roster for several games.

Right before Effingham’s playoff game with Richmond Hill, two starters were injured. That didn’t bode well for the final score of the game versus the Wildcats, but the score doesn’t always matter.

Coach Rahn said she decided to empty the bench and let everyone play. With a minute to go in the game, she asked Kristen if she wanted to play.

Kristen, of course, said yes.

During her brief time on the court, Kristen took her shot. The video shows what happened next:

Kristen Fears may have Down Syndrome, but on campus, she will be recognized as a baller.

