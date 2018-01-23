Investigators still searching in Effingham Co. for missing Savannah man

The Effingham County Criminal Investigative Unit was back in Springfield Tuesday looking for clues in a missing person case out of Savannah.

Jamison Lemons has been missing since May 7, 2017. Investigators have been searching a wooded area off Stillwell-Clyo Road.

They have not released any new information about what they may have found if anything.

If you have any information on this missing person case, please call the Effingham County Sheriff's Office or Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

