Legislation for renaming of Talmadge Bridge to soon be on table

Legislation to rename the Talmadge Bridge after Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low will soon be on the table.

Representative Ron Stephens was at the Capitol on Tuesday, but he took a quick break to chat with us about the proposal. He says the bridge naming is a top priority, and he hopes to have it completed by the end of this legislative season. He's advocating for a tribute to Juliette Gordon Low.

This isn't the first time the name has been proposed. The director of the Georgia Girl Scouts visited Savannah City Council earlier this month and showed them a banner with thousands of signatures of girl scouts who want to rename the bridge.

The city of Savannah released their proposal last year, suggesting the bridge simply be renamed 'The Savannah Bridge.' However, this isn't part of their decision. It comes down to the state. That includes Representative Stephens, who is also advocating for the Girl Scouts.

"You know what? We just don't name many things after women, especially very prominent women like Juliette Gordon Low. To have something like the Girl Scouts of America, 1.8 million girls, founded in the city of Savannah is a pretty big deal," Rep. Stephens said.

Representative Stephens also says they are conducting some research into the logistics of renaming the bridge and hope to have that study back sometime next week.

We will keep you updated.

