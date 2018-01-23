Man arrested for DUI after wrecking car into wall of gas station - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested for DUI after wrecking car into wall of gas station

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A man was arrested Tuesday after hitting a Savannah convenience store.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department said Edmund Anderson ran a car into part of the Circle K in the 8900 block of White Bluff Road.

Anderson was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Police say there were no major injuries. The store is back open Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly