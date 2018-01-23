Town Hall meeting held to discuss facilitator hired for Beaufort Schools

The facilitator hired to help Beaufort school officials get along will be delayed at least a week because of the flu.

Tuesday evening, school officials held a town hall meeting at May River High School. These informal town hall meetings are a chance for parents to ask questions and voice their concerns about schools in the area.

The facilitator is coming to help officials put aside personal differences and get down to business.

"I think a facilitator coming in who has experience really understanding where people are coming from, why they think they way they do, act the way they do, what their passions are, getting down deep in and finding out what really is motivating your actions, your beliefs, and passions," said Geri Kinton, Vice Chair, Beaufort County School Board of Education.

The next school town hall meeting is scheduled for Friday 13th at 6 p.m. at Battery Creek High School.

