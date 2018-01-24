Calvary Day breaks ground on new athletic facility

Calvary Day School took the first step towards making their new athletic facility a reality Tuesday.

The Cavaliers broke ground on their new Field Turf to be installed at M.C. Anderson Field this afternoon. It's been a long term goal for the Cavs to install the new multi-sport turf. After two football games were moved to Daffin Park last fall, the ball really got rolling.

"When it's wet in midtown, it's really wet right here. Other teams will attest to that. We'll attest to that. So just to get a chance to be here everyday, and be at this facility everyday, it's going to be great for our athletes, great for our program," says Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud. "Gosh it's just so exciting to see the people that have worked tirelessly on this, to see it really happen."

Calvary expects some Chatham County Schools to also use the turf field for football games when possible. The construction of the new field is expected to be completed in time for soccer season and spring football.