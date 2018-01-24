Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights (1/23/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 23, 2018:

BOYS SCORES:

Jenkins 60 Johnson 67 F

Windsor Forest 83 Islands 84 F

Savannah 59 Groves 65 F

Southeast Bulloch 44 Beach 61 F

Woodville-Tompkins 70 Claxton 51 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 38 Calvary Day 70 F

Savannah Christian 50 Montgomery Co. 60 F

Savannah Country Day 34 Portal 56 F

Bradwell Institute 57 Effingham Co. 68 F

Glynn Academy 56 Richmond Hill 62 F

Vidalia 49 Jeff Davis 57 F

Metter 59 Benedictine 64 F

Bacon Co. 61 Toombs Co. 59 F

Swainsboro 78 Bryan Co. 49 F

May River 47 Bluffton 50 F

Beaufort 44 Hilton Head Island 73 F

Ware Co. 64 Pierce Co. 70 F

GIRLS SCORES:

Jenkins 49 Johnson 59 F

Southeast Bulloch 17 Beach 60 F

Savannah 44 Groves 20 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 17 Calvary Day 82 F

Savannah Christian 28 Montgomery Co. 29 F

Bradwell Institute 38 Effingham Co. 39 F

Glynn Academy 42 Richmond Hill 62 F

Vidalia 23 Jeff Davis 41 F

Bacon Co. 33 Toombs Co. 53 F

Swainsboro 63 Bryan Co. 35 F

Beaufort 32 Hilton Head Island 21 F

Metter 44 St. Vincent's 42 F

Ware Co. 52 Pierce Co. 38 F

