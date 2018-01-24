Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights (1/23/18)

Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 23, 2018:
BOYS SCORES:
Jenkins 60 Johnson 67 F
Windsor Forest 83 Islands 84 F
Savannah 59 Groves 65 F
Southeast Bulloch 44 Beach 61 F
Woodville-Tompkins 70 Claxton 51 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 38 Calvary Day 70 F
Savannah Christian 50 Montgomery Co. 60 F
Savannah Country Day 34 Portal 56 F
Bradwell Institute 57 Effingham Co. 68 F
Glynn Academy 56 Richmond Hill 62 F
Vidalia 49 Jeff Davis 57 F
Metter 59 Benedictine 64 F
Bacon Co. 61 Toombs Co. 59 F
Swainsboro 78 Bryan Co. 49 F
May River 47 Bluffton 50 F
Beaufort 44 Hilton Head Island 73 F
Ware Co. 64 Pierce Co. 70 F
GIRLS SCORES:
Jenkins 49 Johnson 59 F
Southeast Bulloch 17 Beach 60 F
Savannah 44 Groves 20 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 17 Calvary Day 82 F
Savannah Christian 28 Montgomery Co. 29 F
Bradwell Institute 38 Effingham Co. 39 F
Glynn Academy 42 Richmond Hill 62 F
Vidalia 23 Jeff Davis 41 F
Bacon Co. 33 Toombs Co. 53 F
Swainsboro 63 Bryan Co. 35 F
Beaufort 32 Hilton Head Island 21 F
Metter 44 St. Vincent's 42 F
Ware Co. 52 Pierce Co. 38 F
