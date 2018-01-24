Talented Wolverines seeking special season

It wasn't that long ago Woodville-Tompkins was playing the first varsity basketball games since re-establishing the program.

Just a few years later, the Wolverines are on the verge of a special season.

"There's lots of nights where I have to sit back and go, "Wow, we're pretty good,'" head coach Lenny Williams says.

The first year head coach has his team with a 19-2 record and in the top ten of the Class A-Public rankings. The Wolverines claimed their 10th win in a row with a 70-51 victory at Claxton Tuesday night.

Many in the state are surprised by the surge from the young program. The Wolverines though, aren't shocked by their success.

"We've always had talent here at Woodville. But we just haven't been able to put it together over the past few years like we have this year," says junior forward Preston Crisp. "We have a new coach. We have the talent. We feel we have everything we've wanted."

Williams says he isn't concerned with all the hype surrounding his team down the stretch. In fact, he says his team deserves it. But that doesn't mean the Wolverines are satisfied.

"I don't want my team getting complacent. I don't want us thinking that since we're successful we can do whatever we want," Williams says. "Our goal is still a region championship, a Final Four, and a state championship."