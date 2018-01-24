SCMPD's new interim chief has first official day with department

SCMPD Interim Police Chief Mark Revenew at a news conference on Tuesday to address the officer-involved shooting that happened in Savannah. (Source: WTOC)

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's new interim police chief Mark Revenew's first official day with the department was Tuesday, and what a first day it was, having to deal with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Marian Circle during the early morning hours.

The interim chief will be officially sworn in on Thursday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

Chief Revenew is the previous police chief of the Pooler Police Department.

