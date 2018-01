An Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-car crash near Old Augusta Road and Ebenezer Road at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, per department protocol.

