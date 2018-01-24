Mysterious liquid prompts investigation at Marshall House in downtown Savannah

Savannah Fire launched an investigation at The Marshall House on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah Wednesday morning after some type of liquid was found leaking inside the building.More >>
Savannah Fire launched an investigation at The Marshall House on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah Wednesday morning after some type of liquid was found leaking inside the building.More >>
Crews in Colleton County are battling flames at a house fire.More >>
Crews in Colleton County are battling flames at a house fire.More >>
An Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-car crash near Old Augusta Road and Ebenezer Road at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
An Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-car crash near Old Augusta Road and Ebenezer Road at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
An alleged cult leader in Colleton County is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday.More >>
An alleged cult leader in Colleton County is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday.More >>