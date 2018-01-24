Sprinkler malfunctions, floods basement of Marshall House in downtown Savannah

Savannah Fire launched an investigation at The Marshall House on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Fire Incident Commander tells us they were called Wednesday morning due to some type of liquid leaking inside the building. They say they did not know exactly what the substance was, so an investigation was launched and a portion of Broughton Street was closed off to traffic.

During the investigation, people were seen in the lobby of the hotel and no evacuation was ordered.

Savannah Fire officials now say the sprinkler system at The Marshall House malfunctioned and "flooded the basement." There was no actual fire and no injuries were reported.

Broughton Street was blocked off between Drayton and Abercorn streets for about an hour, but the area has since reopened.

