Most Wanted: 1/24/18

WTOC is teaming up with CrimeStoppers and local law enforcement to help put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

The Pooler Police Department hopes someone may recognize the clothing and possibly be able to help them identify this suspect. Police believe he’s responsible for robbing the same convenience store on 1107 Rogers Street four times since December 22 of last year.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are searching for Leandro Hicks. He is wanted on theft charges. Hicks is 39 years old, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Patrick Bailey is wanted by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a Superior Court Pick-Up order. Bailey is 39, stands 6-foot-5, and weighs 180 pounds. Bailey is known to stay on the east side of Savannah.

Jandiss Futch is also wanted by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a Superior Court order for her arrest. Futch is 23, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 139 pounds.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.