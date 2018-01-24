SCMPD locates missing 54-year-old man in Florida

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located missing 54-year-old Johnny Smith in Florida.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located missing 54-year-old Johnny Smith in Florida.More >>
Drivers can expect delays on Pooler Pkwy right now due to a two-vehicle crash.More >>
Drivers can expect delays on Pooler Pkwy right now due to a two-vehicle crash.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
A family of five has been displaced following an early-morning house fire in unincorporated Liberty County.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
We are less than a week away from the demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and the county still hasn't hired all the officers needed on the force.More >>
Boeing South Carolina will have a distinguished guest Friday.More >>
Boeing South Carolina will have a distinguished guest Friday.More >>