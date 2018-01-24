SCMPD locates missing 54-year-old man in Florida

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located a missing 54-year-old man.

Officials say Johnny Smith was reported as last seen on Jan. 16 in the area of Park Avenue and Drayton Street.

SCMPD said Friday morning that they located Smith in Florida. No other details were released.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search for Smith.

