SCMPD searching for missing 54-year-old man

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 54-year-old man.

Johnny Smith was last seen on Jan. 16 in the area of Park Avenue and Drayton Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a sweater, and a green John Deere baseball cap. He has silver hair and blue eyes. He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds.

He is known to visit City Market, Telfair Arms and the Kroger on East Gwinnett Street.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.