GBI: Suspect exited house with CO2 powered BB gun, raised gun toward officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.

CO2 power BB gun reportedly in possession of Ricky Boyd during the incident. (Source: GBI)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a report on the preliminary findings of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting just outside of Savannah.

According to GBI, preliminary information indicates that the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers at the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department arrived at Marian Circle at about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

They were there to serve an arrest warrant to 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd for the murder of Balil Whitfield, 24, that occurred on Jan. 21 on Hudson Street.

According to GBI, officers arrived on scene and secured the outside of the residence. They requested all persons inside the house to come outside.

Several occupants of the residence exited the house through the front door. Boyd reportedly exited the house and confronted officers with what appeared to be a firearm. It was later determined to be a CO2 powered BB air gun.

GBI states that verbal commands were given by officers, but Boyd did not comply and raised the air gun toward the officers. Several law enforcement officers fired their weapons, striking Boyd.

Boyd was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

Sgt. Sean Wilson of SCMPD was struck by gunfire during the incident. GBI stated the officer did suffer gunshot wounds as well as other possible injuries. How the officer was shot is still being investigating and has not been released.

Sgt. Wilson was also transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he was treated and has since been released.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for any action they deem appropriate.

You can read the full GBI release below:

