Beaufort County investigators looking for stolen car

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to find a vehicle that was stolen from Sun City on Jan. 22.

The car, a black 2014 Lincoln MKS has NY tag number 'WILLIEG" as well as a Sun City sticker.

If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, please contact Ssgt. Eric Calendine with BCSO at 843.255.3427 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

