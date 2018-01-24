City of Savannah addresses downtown employee parking concerns

The City of Savannah says there are options available for downtown employees who don't want to pay inside the new parking zones.

Those not wanting to pay $1 or $2 per hour can park outside of the zones and use the city's free DOT service. The city says the service runs every 10 minutes with two different routes.

Right now, the service has 24 stops around Savannah's Historic District. It operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sean Brandon, Director of Parking and Mobility, says his department is working with Chatham Area Transit to extend the shuttle service hours to help those who end their shifts late at night.

Downtown employees not wanting to use the shuttle are also eligible to purchase a special garage permit.

"We've had this program for years. For employees, we offer from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., you can park in a garage downtown, not just one of them but all of them, for $30 a month," Brandon said.

WTOC spoke to downtown employees who say the changes bring a safety concern for those wanting to park outside the two new zones. Some employees say they'll be walking further at night with lots of cash in their pockets.

Brandon says, out of the parking fund, the city will pay for 10 police officers to devote their time in and around the parking garages.

"We'll have those 10 divided on shifts throughout the day and night," Brandon said.

The city expects the officers to begin patrolling around March.

Lucas Muncie has been a downtown employee for more than 12 years now. He says although he's open to the options, he wishes all of this could have been avoided.

"I think it's important, of course, for any city or local government to look out for their workforce as well as the customer or tourist dollar that's coming into their city," Muncie said.

Those who have concerns over the new parking structure or who would like more information about the parking permits can call 912.651.6470.

