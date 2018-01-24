Candler County filing lawsuit against opioid drug makers

One South Georgia community plans to take on some of the biggest drug companies in court.

Candler County leaders voted to file suit over what's been called an opioid epidemic. The county's attorney says the abundance and abuse of opioid drugs have cost the community, so they're joining other cities and counties in suing the drug makers.

The county is finding itself wading into a national legal fight. When they laid out the facts, it didn't need much debate.

"Candler County is eighth of 159 counties when it comes to a drug problem," said County Attorney, Kendall Gross.

Gross quotes data from a report by the Center for Disease Control that says there are more opioid prescriptions in the area than there are people.

Candler County commissioners voted to work with a law firm in Athens who is filing a suit against pharmaceutical companies that make some of the most common opioid drugs. Gross says the prescription drug abuse costs the county millions in several ways.

"We have babies being born, addicted to these products," he said.

They also see the costs of treating patients in the county hospital and increased costs to law enforcement in drug-related crimes. Gross says other communities face the same burden and he thinks others will join the case. It could mean big money to help the community recover.

"But this problem has cost huge sums of money, and the manufacturers and distributors of these products have made huge sums of money," Gross said.

Gross says these kinds of cases can take years to get results, but he thinks this one could be completed within two years.

