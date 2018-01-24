Good News: Heritage Scholarship winners announced

The 26th Annual Scholars Luncheon was held this week, awarding scholarships to 10 Beaufort County high school seniors.

The four-year scholarships awarded will help students realize their college dreams. They ranged from $16,000 to $20,000 and will allow these accomplished students to pursue their goals in the next stage of their education.

"It eases a lot of the tension because I want to go out of state and that's been kind of a problem with everything, and this is going to help and take a lot of the stress off so I can focus on just trying to finish off high school and get into everything," said Miyah Shatz, Heritage Classic Foundation Scholarship winner.

"Oh, it's fantastic. This is something you can really feel. There are lots of things about running the tournament that are fun, but when it's over, whereas this, I see these kids two or three years later and they come running up, so that's cool," said Scott Richardson, Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Committee.

