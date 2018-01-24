When should officers use deadly force?

Gov. Henry McMaster stepped up to the podium for his first State of the State Wednesday, exactly one year to the day he rose to the state’s highest office.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster stepped up to the podium for his first State of the State Wednesday, exactly one year to the day he rose to the state’s highest office.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
When to shoot and when not to. It's a decision Metro Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force faced Tuesday during a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 100th Block of Marian Circle.More >>
When to shoot and when not to. It's a decision Metro Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force faced Tuesday during a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 100th Block of Marian Circle.More >>
A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.More >>
A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.More >>
A couple threatened and assaulted by former Savannah firefighter Barry Arnold at an Applebee's back in 2015 are filing a civil suit against both Arnold and the restaurant.More >>
A couple threatened and assaulted by former Savannah firefighter Barry Arnold at an Applebee's back in 2015 are filing a civil suit against both Arnold and the restaurant.More >>