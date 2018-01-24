When should officers use deadly force?

When to shoot and when not to. It's a decision Metro Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force faced Tuesday during a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 100th Block of Marian Circle.

WTOC met with training officials at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center where all officers are required to go through training to teach them when and if using deadly force is okay.

"Officers are forced to make split-second judgments in situations that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving," says GPSTC Training Supervisor, Rick Mitts.

In this training, officers are taught to look at the big picture before heading into any case. Mitts said they look at, 'What happened? Why were we there? Why were we responding to the call? What information did we know?'

They use the case law in Graham vs. Conner in all of their training and stand by four rules they call the 'Graham Factors.'

1. What was the severity of the crime?

2. Was the suspect an immediate threat?

3. Was the suspect resisting arrest?

4. Was the suspect fleeing from a lawful arrest?

This is put to the test in their JPS - or Judgemental Pistol Simulation.

"It's a 'shoot or don't shoot scenario.' It's either a use of deadly force scenario or not," Mitts said.

Mitts also said they do this with no preparation.

"Ultimately, that's realistic. If an officer is dispatched to a call on the street, they don't know the outcome. They don't know the end before they get there."

WTOC also asked Mitts about Tuesday's officer involved shooting. The GBI says Ricky Boyd confronted officers with what appeared to be a firearm. They found out after that it was a CO2 powered BB air gun.

"If I show up to the front door pointing this weapon at your face, what are you going to do," we asked during the simulator?

"The officer has to make that split-second judgement. Is it a real gun? Is it not a real gun? Do I even have time to think about that?" Mitts said.

Mitts added that at the end of the day, it comes down to top-notch perception and following the Graham Factors.

