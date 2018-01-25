Savannah-Chatham Metro interim police chief to be sworn in Thursday

Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.More >>
Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain may force you to cancel or alter your outdoor plans.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain may force you to cancel or alter your outdoor plans.More >>
It's been a busy first few days on the job for Savannah-Chatham Metro’s new Interim Police Chief. However, Chief Mark Revenew will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 25.More >>
It's been a busy first few days on the job for Savannah-Chatham Metro’s new Interim Police Chief. However, Chief Mark Revenew will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 25.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster stepped up to the podium for his first State of the State Wednesday, exactly one year to the day he rose to the state’s highest office.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster stepped up to the podium for his first State of the State Wednesday, exactly one year to the day he rose to the state’s highest office.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
When to shoot and when not to. It's a decision Metro Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force faced Tuesday during a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 100th Block of Marian Circle.More >>
When to shoot and when not to. It's a decision Metro Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force faced Tuesday during a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 100th Block of Marian Circle.More >>