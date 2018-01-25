Savannah-Chatham Metro interim police chief to be sworn in Thursday

Pooler Police Department Chief Mark Revenew has been named the interim chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, which will become the new Savannah Police Department.

It's been a busy first few days on the job for Savannah-Chatham Metro’s new interim police chief. However, Chief Mark Revenew will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Chief Revenew was set to retire this year from the Pooler Police Department. Now, his work continues on a temporary basis.

Revenew worked for the Pooler Police Department for more than 30 years and brings a respected reputation with him.

Shortly after he was appointed to the position, he said his plan was to continue the good work that has been done to help turn around the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Although he is coming to Savannah, he says he won't hold the title of top cop permanently.

"I am not coming in as a change agent. This department is running on all eight cylinders. We've seen a steady decrease in crime," Revenew said.

The swearing in ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

