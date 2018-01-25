Sunday: Widespread rain, few thunderstorms could impact plans

An area of low pressure develops along a cold front pushing through the southeastern United States this weekend, resulting in widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day; rain may force you to cancel or alter your outdoor Sunday plans. The First Alert Weather Team asks that you follow along for updates as exact timing is identified and forecast confidence improves.

The forecast remains dry, partly cloudy and seasonably chilly through Friday before cloud cover increases Saturday. While an isolated shower is still possible later Saturday, weather should cooperate with Saturday plans. However, that may not be the case for Sunday.

A large area of light to moderate rain will likely be ongoing across the central Gulf Coast early Sunday. Rain spreads northeastward through the day. A few thunderstorms may be embedded within the rain as it approaches our region.

At this time, the risk of severe weather remains quite low. If there is more energy available for storms Sunday than currently thought, the risk of strong storms will increase. But, at this time, it is not a great concern.

Based on Thursday morning’s data, it appears that scattered rain is possible Sunday morning before becoming more widespread and heavier from west to east through the afternoon. Rain may be occasionally heavy, even outside of any thunderstorm activity.

The chance of rain and some thunder peaks between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Rain event accumulations are forecast to average between one and three inches. Isolated areas may record more than three inches of rain between midday Sunday and early Monday morning.

However, the entire area is dry and portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have been placed in drought status. A widespread, moderate to heavy rainfall would greatly improve soil moisture quality across the region.

