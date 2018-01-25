Omni Hilton Head holding job fair Thursday

The Omni Hilton Head will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort (23 Ocean Ln, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928).

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available in different departments. Come dressed for success and bring your resume.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.