Metro investigates deceased person on Mercy Blvd. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating after a deceased person was found in a drainage ditch Thursday morning on Savannah’s Southside.

Officials say the body of black female was discovered around 8:15 a.m. in a drainage ditch in the 12300 block of Mercy Boulevard. They say are no obvious signs of foul play and her body is being transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.