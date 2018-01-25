Metro investigates deceased person on Mercy Blvd. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating after a deceased person was found in a drainage ditch Thursday morning on Savannah’s Southside.More >>
The United States soccer landscape will look quite different after Thursday’s announcement in Statesboro.More >>
Savannah Fire has responded to a reported chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant in Chatham County.More >>
It's been a busy first few days on the job for Savannah-Chatham Metro’s new Interim Police Chief. However, Chief Mark Revenew will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 25.More >>
The Omni Hilton Head will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 25.More >>
