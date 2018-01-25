Savannah Fire: Chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant largel - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Fire: Chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant largely contained

(Source: Savannah Fire) (Source: Savannah Fire)
(Source: Savannah Fire) (Source: Savannah Fire)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Fire responded to a chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant in Port Wentworth Thursday morning. 

According to Savannah Fire, a one-ton cylinder was leaking chlorine used to treat drinking water. The leak has since been contained and never posed a threat to drinking water.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly