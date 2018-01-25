Savannah Fire: Chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant largely contained

Savannah Fire responded to a chlorine leak at I&D Water Treatment Plant in Port Wentworth Thursday morning.

According to Savannah Fire, a one-ton cylinder was leaking chlorine used to treat drinking water. The leak has since been contained and never posed a threat to drinking water.

Water plant leak largely contained. Repairs don't impact water treatment process. Leak never posed threat to drinking water @cityofsavannah — savannahfire (@savannahfire) January 25, 2018

