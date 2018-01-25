Tormenta FC's move to USL-D3 officially announced today

The United States soccer landscape will look quite different after Thursday’s announcement in Statesboro.

South Georgia Tormenta FC will be announced as the first official team in the new division three of US soccer, USL-D3.

Tormenta FC was founded in 2015 and played in the Premier Development League for the first time in 2016. PDL is the highest level of amateur soccer in the country.

With Atlanta United in Major League Soccer and Atlanta United 2 at the USL level, this move will mean, currently, that Georgia is the only state in the country with a team in all three professional divisions.

A soccer-specific stadium site is planned for Old Register Road near The Clubhouse and would seat 5,000 people, with the possibility of expanding up to 10,000, according to USLD3.com. More information on the stadium is expected at the news conference.

