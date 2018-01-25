USL-D3 officially announces Tormenta FC as founding member of 2019 season

The United States soccer landscape looks quite different after Thursday’s announcement in Statesboro.

South Georgia Tormenta FC was announced as the first official team in the new professional division three of US soccer, USL-D3.

Tormenta FC was founded in 2015 and played in the Premier Development League for the first time in 2016. PDL is the highest level of amateur soccer in the country.

With Atlanta United in Major League Soccer and Atlanta United 2 at the USL level, this move will mean, currently, that Georgia is the only state in the country with a team in all three professional divisions.

OFFICIAL!



Tormenta FC officially a Founding Member of the new @USL_D3 league!



Can’t wait for the 2019 USLD3 season! #usld3 #prosocc3r pic.twitter.com/Wd6JQnb2CD — @TormentaFC (@Tormenta_FC) January 25, 2018

A soccer-specific stadium site is planned for Old Register Road near The Clubhouse and would seat 5,000 people, with the possibility of expanding up to 10,000, according to USLD3.com. The current intention is for this facility to play host for Georgia Southern University men's and women's soccer games as well.

The stadium and land surrounding will also house retail and office space. The stadium is also planned to host concerts and other music/festival events. More details are expected to be released in the coming months.

You can watch the full announcement below:

Tormenta will still compete in the 2018 PDL season before going professional in D3 in 2019.

