Good News: EOA creating affordable housing for veteran families

Workers in the heart of Savannah are busy brightening walls, updating apartments, and improving lives.

"It's a great opportunity for us,’’ said Tom McBeth, Executive Director of Savannah’s Economic Opportunity Authority, “to make sure we're providing housing for veterans.’’

The EOA is renovating The Peeler House, a four-unit apartment complex the Authority owns in the Lamar Heights Neighborhood, and next month will open low-cost housing specifically for veteran families.

"It's going to make a huge difference,’’ McBeth said. “We're excited about the opportunity to provide two-bedroom units to families that need affordable housing. We wanted to add to the Savannah affordable housing and we had these units that were sitting vacant, so we wrote a grant and the focus was veteran housing.’’

The EOA received $12,000 from the Home Depot Foundation and another $10,000 from Gulfstream to total renovate the apartments.

"They will have new countertops, new flooring, and they’re going to paint the apartments and add new appliances,’’ McBeth said. “They're going to make sure that the apartments are brand new; new and improved.’’

The companies’ assistance helped the EOA toward its constant goal of providing families a pathway to economic independence.

"What it shows is the corporations have a vested interest in our community and we feel very good about that,’’ McBeth said. “The board is very supportive. They want to be involved in making sure that we're taking families to another level by providing them affordable housing.’’

A new apartment might be the first step up for the families who receive them.

"We'll also give them an opportunity to use all the other services that EOA provides,’’ McBeth said. “If they want to become homeowners, they can come to our employment and training program and become homeowners. So, we're trying to take them to the next level.’’

The apartments will include the use of a backyard and a shared resource room.

