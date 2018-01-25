Consider This: Good News 1/25/18

It's been a week with lots of good news stories and we start the 26th annual Heritage Foundation Scholars Luncheon.

This year, 10 Beaufort County high school seniors received the scholarships thanks in large part to the money raised by the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament.

The four-year scholarships awarded will help students realize their college dreams. They ranged from $16,000 to $20,000 and will allow these accomplished students to pursue their goals in the next stage of their education.

Effingham County native Josh Reddick overcame a lot of people underestimating him to make it to the Major Leagues and win a World Series Championship last year.

The Houston Astros World Series champion has returned to his Effingham County home for part of the offseason and he's wasted no time getting to work with kids in the area. He visited Bethesda Academy this week as part of his “Pitching Success” motivational speaking tour, aimed at inspiring youth.

His message is simple, you can accomplish anything you want if you put your mind to it.

And finally, this week, one Lowcountry teacher received one of the most prestigious educator awards in the country, along with a check for $25,000.

Erin Reichert was recognized for the Milken Educator Award. It's considered the Oscars of teaching.

The Milken Foundation selects up to 45 winners nationally. They look for the passion and commitment Reichert shows in the classroom and beyond.

